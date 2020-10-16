Family pleads for public’s help finding missing 46-year-old Blood Tribe man

Send this page to someone via email

Almost a month after Jason Many Fingers was last seen, family and friends are pleading for the public’s help in locating the 46-year-old man.

His father, Randy Manyfingers, said it is uncharacteristic of his son to go away like this and not contact his family.

“Jason is very friendly, outgoing, and he was staying at our house the past two months with his daughter,” said Randy.

Many Fingers is a single father with four children and his sudden disappearance has left his family devastated.

“Shelby is in school right now and his daughter is always asking, ‘Where’s my dad?’ and we can’t really answer,” added the father of Many Fingers.

The family of a missing Blood Tribe man is mystified after he went missing a month ago. Now, they’re pleading for the public’s help in locating him. Jason Many Fingers seemingly disappeared without a trace. Courtesy: Blood Tribe Communications

The family was alerted about Many Fingers’ disappearance when he missed his shift as security at the Kainai Multipurpose Centre.

Police don’t know why he was in Pincher Creek the day he went missing, his family said he has minimal ties to the town.

“People, I know are praying for our son, if our son is around I want him to come home and police said there’s no charges pending or anything,” Manyfingers said.

At this point, police said there is no evidence to suggest the case is suspicious in nature.

Police also said they would like to conduct a search for Many Fingers, however, as of now, they do not have enough evidence indicating where a possible search should begin.

Although, family members and friends have been out actively looking for Many Fingers in Pincher Creek and the surrounding area.

Blood Tribe Police said Many Fingers was last seen fueling his white, 2005 GMC Sierra at a Fas Gas station in Pincher Creek on Sept. 20, around 3:45 p.m.

“Utilizing the missing person’s act, the investigation revealed that there has not been any cellphone or bank activity since September the 20th,” said Sgt. Rayan Najjar with the Blood Tribe Police Service.

He was wearing black sweatpants, a grey shirt, a dark grey hooded zip-up, black and white running shoes and a dark coloured baseball hat. Many Fingers is described by police as being 6 ft. tall and approximately 175 lbs.

Police are asking nearby residents and businesses to contact them if they have any video surveillance of him or any information in regards to his whereabouts.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in contact with or seen Many Fingers to get in touch with the Blood Tribe police tip line at 403-737-8850. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.