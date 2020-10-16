Menu

Crime

Man charged in death of Piikani Nation teen

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 5:50 pm
Click to play video 'Piikani family mourns death of 16-year-old grandson, homicide investigation underway' Piikani family mourns death of 16-year-old grandson, homicide investigation underway
WATCH ABOVE: (July 31, 2020) The family of a 16-year-old-boy is speaking out after his body was found on the Piikani Nation. RCMP have ruled his death a homicide. Taz Dhaliwal has the details.

RCMP have laid charges in connection to the July death of a teenager on the Piikani Nation in southern Alberta.

The remains of 16-year-old Tregan Crow Eagle were found wrapped in a tarp at a dumpsite on the Piikani Nation on July 27.

The teen had been reported missing several days earlier.

Read more: Piikani family mourns death of 16-year-old, homicide investigation underway

RCMP said Friday that 37-year-old Dustin Big Bull has been charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to human remains.

Big Bull is in custody and is scheduled to appear in Pincher Creek Provincial Court on Oct. 27.

