Police, family and volunteers continue search for missing Blood Tribe man

Blood Tribe members aren’t losing hope after Tyson Shade, 36, was reported missing a week ago.

“The temperature, without the wind chill, was -30 C and the breeze was extremely cold,” said Sr. Const. Grant Shade with the Blood Tribe Police Service on Tuesday.

Police said he was last seen on Jan. 14, near the community of Levern.

Officers said he was not dressed for the extreme weather, wearing only a black T-shirt with the word “Savage” on the front and plaid flannel pyjama pants.

“He had no shoes on. He did have one sock on at the time when he left,” said his niece Montana Shade. She has been co-ordinating search efforts and updating a Facebook page with information.

His family said he was not acting like himself and was in distress before he left home. Blood Tribe police, search and rescue, family members and complete strangers have been searching diligently to find the missing father of three.

“The family is overwhelmed,” said Hank Shade, Tyson’s uncle. “There are monetary donations. Departments from the Blood Tribe have sent food and staff. The community, in general, has been very supportive. The family really appreciates it.”

It was along Highway 505 that Tyson’s family said the search dog lost his scent.

If you were in the area on the morning of Jan. 14 and saw something out of the ordinary, police ask that you contact them.

“If you know something, if you possibly picked Tyson up and brought him somewhere, you’re not in trouble. We just want to find Tyson. We want to make sure he’s safe,” Montana said.

There is a reward for any information leading to Tyson’s whereabouts. The family is asking everyone on the Blood Tribe reserve and neighbouring communities to check buildings, cars and culverts — any place Tyson may have sought shelter.

“We are getting desperate. It gets harder and harder as each day goes on,” Montana said.

The family said they plan to continue the search for Tyson until he is found and hopes more people will volunteer to help in their efforts.