Blood Tribe police warning of ‘highly-concentrated’ batch of drugs following 15 overdoses in 24 hours

Send this page to someone via email

The Blood Tribe Police Service responded to an large number of overdoses on the reserve on Friday and Saturday and is asking the public to be aware of a highly-concentrated batch of drugs in the community.

Police and Blood Tribe EMS said they have responded to 15 overdoses on the reserve in southern Alberta over a 24-hour period starting at around noon Friday.

Of those, one person has died. At this time, officials said the death is not considered suspicious and an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

According to the most recent opioid surveillance report from the province, there were 3,028 emergency and urgent care visits related to opioids and other drug use in the second quarter of 2020.

Read more: Three people die in 12 hours in Surrey from suspected drug overdoses

Story continues below advertisement

Police are urging the community to check on their vulnerable loved ones and alert authorities or to any information regarding the import or sale of illicit drugs.

Blood Tribe Police can be contacted at 403-737-3800, through email at oxy@bloodtribepolice.com. The public is also encouraged to reach out to Crime Stoppers to provide anonymous tips.

Narcan kits, which prevent the effects of an overdose in a nasal spray formula, can be found for free at the Blood Tribe Detox Centre in Standoff.

Naloxone is also available at many pharmacies across Alberta.