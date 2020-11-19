Three people die in 12 hours in Surrey from suspected drug overdoses

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is issuing a warning about toxic drugs in the community after three people died from suspected drug overdoses in only 12 hours Wednesday.

Police do not believe the deaths were connected but they are warning the public to be careful, saying that anyone who chooses to take drugs may be at an increased risk.

Surrey RCMP officers say people should not use drugs alone, should be careful how much is ingested and always ensure there is a naloxone kit close by.

If anyone suspects someone of overdosing, they should call 911 immediately.

4:27 Health officials applaud plan for drug decriminalization in Vancouver Health officials applaud plan for drug decriminalization in Vancouver

Read more: Plan unveiled to make Vancouver first jurisdiction in Canada to decriminalize simple drug possession

Story continues below advertisement

In the nearby City of Vancouver, Mayor Kennedy Stewart announced a plan Thursday that could decriminalize simple possession of drugs in the city through a federal health exemption.

If approved by the federal government, Vancouver would be the first Canadian jurisdiction to do so.

“It is time to end the stigma around substance use, help connect more of our neighbours to health care, and save lives,” Stewart said Wednesday.

-With files from Jon Azpiri