Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Three people die in 12 hours in Surrey from suspected drug overdoses

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 3:55 pm
Highlights from Dr. Bonnie Henry's one-on-one on B.C.'s deadly overdose crisis
Global's Sophie Lui sits down to talk to B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry about the ongoing deadly overdose crisis, and what can be done to stop it – Sep 30, 2020

Surrey RCMP is issuing a warning about toxic drugs in the community after three people died from suspected drug overdoses in only 12 hours Wednesday.

Police do not believe the deaths were connected but they are warning the public to be careful, saying that anyone who chooses to take drugs may be at an increased risk.

Surrey RCMP officers say people should not use drugs alone, should be careful how much is ingested and always ensure there is a naloxone kit close by.

If anyone suspects someone of overdosing, they should call 911 immediately.

Health officials applaud plan for drug decriminalization in Vancouver
Health officials applaud plan for drug decriminalization in Vancouver

Read more: Plan unveiled to make Vancouver first jurisdiction in Canada to decriminalize simple drug possession

In the nearby City of Vancouver, Mayor Kennedy Stewart announced a plan Thursday that could decriminalize simple possession of drugs in the city through a federal health exemption.

If approved by the federal government, Vancouver would be the first Canadian jurisdiction to do so.

“It is time to end the stigma around substance use, help connect more of our neighbours to health care, and save lives,” Stewart said Wednesday.

-With files from Jon Azpiri

