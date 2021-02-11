Menu

Comments

Crime

Ottawa police looking to identify Billings Bridge sex assault suspect

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 4:46 pm
Ottawa police are looking for this suspect in a sexual assault last December at the Billings Bridge transit station.
Ottawa police are calling on the public’s help to identify a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a south-end transit station in December.

Investigators say a man approached and sexually assaulted a woman at the Billings Bridge transit station sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. on the night of Dec. 12, 2020.

Police say he then fled the area on foot.

Ottawa police have released this photo of a suspect in a sexual assault incident at the Billings Bridge transit station on the evening of Dec. 12, 2020.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black puffy jacket, brown and white boots, black jeans and a black New York Yankees cap as well as a green backpack. He also had a black facemask on at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

