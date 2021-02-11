Teen driver clocked going 213 km/h on Ottawa road: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are asking the parents of a G2 driver to have a long talk with their child after police clocked the teen driving 213 km/h on Woodroffe Avenue.

Woodroffe Avenue is an arterial roadway in the west end of Ottawa where the maximum speed limit tops off at 80 km/h.

But the Ottawa Police Service’s traffic case manager tweeted Thursday that an 18-year-old driver with a G2 licence was stopped going well above any posted limit earlier that morning.

Dear parents of the 18yr old G2 driver clocked at 213km/h along Woodroffe Ave earlier today; your child has proven themselves "just not ready" for the privilege of driving. Unbelievable level of irresponsibility that could easily have resulted in a life-altering tragedy. pic.twitter.com/weddKarYfj — OPS☆TrafficCaseManager☆ (@OPSTrafficCM) February 11, 2021

Police said the stunt showed the teen was “just not ready” to be driving.

“Unbelievable level of irresponsibility that could easily have resulted in a life-altering tragedy,” police said in the tweet.

An OPS spokesperson said the driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized, both for seven days. The driver is also facing a stunt driving charge with a date to appear in provincial court.

