Crime

Teen driver clocked going 213 km/h on Ottawa road: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Ottawa police traffic managers say a G2 driver was stopped driving at 213 kilometres per hour on Thursday morning.
Ottawa police traffic managers say a G2 driver was stopped driving at 213 kilometres per hour on Thursday morning.

Ottawa police are asking the parents of a G2 driver to have a long talk with their child after police clocked the teen driving 213 km/h on Woodroffe Avenue.

Woodroffe Avenue is an arterial roadway in the west end of Ottawa where the maximum speed limit tops off at 80 km/h.

But the Ottawa Police Service’s traffic case manager tweeted Thursday that an 18-year-old driver with a G2 licence was stopped going well above any posted limit earlier that morning.

Police said the stunt showed the teen was “just not ready” to be driving.

“Unbelievable level of irresponsibility that could easily have resulted in a life-altering tragedy,” police said in the tweet.

An OPS spokesperson said the driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized, both for seven days. The driver is also facing a stunt driving charge with a date to appear in provincial court.

 

