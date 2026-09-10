B.C. driver helps save man from knife-wielding suspect in Surrey park

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A 37-year-old man is facing charges after an alleged assault at Redwood Park in South Surrey on Wednesday.

Local photographer Robin Nuber captured video of the incident, which began just before 5 p.m.

Surrey police say the suspect allegedly drove his Jeep Wrangler into the victim’s Ford pick up truck.

The victim then attempted to run away and the suspect, allegedly armed with a knife, chased him.

The driver who took the video was able to help the victim until officers arrived.

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“In that moment, I’m filming, I’m reversing my car and I’m trying to unlock my car and all in that same moment, he opens my door,” Nuber told Global News.

“I probably could have given him another minute to get in, but as you see, I pan up and he’s at the front of my car and I just started reversing and he held on for dear life.”

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Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton with the Surrey Police Service when people see the video, they will understand why the suspect is facing so many charges.

“Certainly you can hear in the voice of the individual in the video that there is some significant concern around what that person sees unfolding in front of them,” he said.

“That’s not something you come across every day driving around a park in South Surrey.”

Richard Mark James Evoy is facing charges including assault with a weapon and criminal harassment.

Police believe the suspect and victim know each other.