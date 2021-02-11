Another 3 Manitobans with coronavirus have died, 90 new infections reported

Send this page to someone via email

The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of another three Manitobans and health officials say another 90 people have fallen ill to the virus.

The virus’s latest victims include a man in his 70s connected to an outbreak at at Southeast Personal Care Home in Winnipeg, a man in his 90s linked to the outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital unit B5 in Winnipeg, and a woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region.

Read more: Manitoba agrees to purchase 2M doses of Providence Therapeutics coronavirus vaccine

Their deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 862.

The list of new infections include 23 cases in the Winnipeg Health region, three cases in the Southern Health region, eight cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 43 cases in the Northern Health region, and 13 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Story continues below advertisement

2:46 Coronavirus: Manitoba agrees to purchase 2M doses of Providence Therapeutics COVID-19 vaccine Coronavirus: Manitoba agrees to purchase 2M doses of Providence Therapeutics COVID-19 vaccine

Manitoba has now recorded 30,507 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since last March.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials said 1,582 of those cases remain active.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 4.9 per cent provincially and 3.9 per cent in Winnipeg.

There are now 244 people in hospital as a result of novel coronavirus and 32 patients in ICU connected to the virus, according to provincial data.

Story continues below advertisement

A government release says new outbreaks have been declared at the David and Ruth Asper Learning Center (Grosvenor) in Winnipeg and the Grassroots Early Learning and Child Care Centre in Thompson.

The latest information on possible exposures to the virus can be found on the province’s website.

Provincial health data shows 1,890 tests were completed Wednesday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 495,715.

On Wednesday health officials reported six additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 59 new infections.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.