Manitoba agrees to purchase 2M doses of Providence Therapeutics coronavirus vaccine

The Manitoba government has committed to buy two million doses of a made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine currently under clinical trial.

Premier Brian Pallister announced the purchase of the Providence Therapeutics COVID-19 vaccine at a Thursday morning press conference.

“With today’s announcement we’re taking a big step … to creating a secure, stable supply of Canadian-made COVID vaccines,” Pallister said.

A human trial for the prospective vaccine was started in Toronto in late January.

In a release Jan. 26 Providence said the vaccine, dubbed PTX-COVID19-B, is a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine, and is the first fully-made in Canada vaccine to reach the human clinical trial stage.

The company says subjects in the trial will be monitored for 13 months, but enough data should be gathered by April to move to a second phase of testing by May, pending regulatory approval.

With positive results, Providence Therapeutics has said it expects commercialization of the vaccine to begin by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

Pallister said the province’s agreement with Alberta-based Providence, called a term sheet, will see Manitoba receiving the first 200,000 doses of the vaccine as soon as it is approved for sale in Canada.

He said the agreement includes a “best-price guarantee” that means the province won’t pay more than any other government for the vaccine.

Pallister wouldn’t say exactly how much the province has agreed to pay, but did say the agreement will see Manitoba putting 20 per cent down, with another 40 per cent coming on approval by Health Canada and the final 40 per cent coming on delivery.

“We’ll release the details of the contract when it’s finalized,” he said.

Manitoba Supports Made-In-Canada COVID-19 Vaccine to Protect Manitobans https://t.co/DpoCTiowXG pic.twitter.com/YAyw3AnW8B — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) February 11, 2021

If the vaccine is approved for sale, a government release said the drug product manufacturing and filling of vials with vaccine is planned to be done by Emergent BioSolutions, at its manufacturing facility in Winnipeg.

“Manitobans are Canadians first. We are investing not just for ourselves, but for all Canadians,” said Pallister.

“Building a secure, made-in-Canada vaccine supply will put Canadians at the head of the line to get a COVID vaccine, where we belong.”

The province says the Providence vaccine is similar to those made by Pfizer and Moderna, which have shown to be more adaptive to variants of the COVID-19 virus.

Pallister said provinces have had to rely on the federal government for vaccines and supplies have come slowly.

Providence’s chief executive officer, Brad Sorenson, has asked the federal government for $150 million to pay for the clinical trials and material costs.

In exchange, Providence is offering Canada a 30 per cent discount on market prices and priority access to vaccines that may be needed for variants and booster shots.

Pallister said the province is hopeful to see the prospective vaccine approved and made available as early as this fall.

20,000 doses a day by April

On Wednesday, the province announced it is expanding eligibility for COVID-19 immunizers to include athletic therapists, chiropractors, dental hygienists, massage therapists, and optometrists on the list of those qualified to give the shot.

The move means 17 different professions can now administer the coronavirus vaccine.

The province said it’s ramping up in an effort to be ready to deliver up to 20,000 shots a day by April.

Delays in deliveries of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine have forced the province to scale back vaccination efforts for the time being.

Manitoba’s current capacity is 7,499 doses per day, the province said Wednesday.

Since January, 66,090 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Manitoba, including 43,290 doses of Pfizer vaccine, and 22,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

To date, 50,554 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba, including 33,930 first doses and 16,624 second doses, according to provincial data.

The province said Wednesday it expects to receive 3,510 doses of Pfizer this week and another 15,210 doses next week.

—With files from The Canadian Press

