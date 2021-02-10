Manitoba health officials give live coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will give an update on the province’s fight against COVID-19 Wednesday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical officer of health, Manitoba Health and Seniors Care, and medical lead, Manitoba Vaccine Implementation Task Force, have scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m.

Health officials reported three additional deaths and 75 new cases of the virus Tuesday.

Earlier that day, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced his government is easing some of its COVID-19 restrictions starting Friday.

Under the changes, restaurants will be allowed to open for in-person dining for the first time since November, at 25 per cent capacity. Customers will only be allowed to sit with members of their household.

Gyms, indoor rinks, museums, libraries, tattoo parlours will also be free to open at 25 per cent capacity.

Indoor religious services will be allowed to resume at 10 per cent capacity or 50 people, whichever is lower.

But as Manitoba moves to loosen restrictions, health officials also said Tuesday the province has recorded its first case of the B.1.1.7. variant, which was first discovered in the U.K.

Chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin said the case was linked directly to travel and the patient has recovered since first testing positive on Jan. 22.

The province said there is no evidence that the variant is spreading in Manitoba.

–With files from The Canadian Press

