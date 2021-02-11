Federal public transit funding ‘transformative’: Halifax Mayor Mike Savage

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says the city is focused on growth, as he holds the annual State of the Municipality address on Thursday.

In a morning interview with Global News, Savage said the Halifax Regional Municipality is continuing its rapid growth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, he said Wednesday’s announcement of federal funding for public transit is something to look forward to.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the $14.9-billion announcement on Wednesday as he prepared for a virtual meeting with mayors from Canada’s largest cities, many of them struggling to make ends meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These investments will support major public transit projects like subway extensions, help electrify fleets with zero-emission vehicles,” Trudeau said during a virtual news conference.

“They will also be used to meet the growing demand for walkways and paths for cycling and help rural and remote communities deliver projects to meet their mobility challenges.”

Savage says the announcement is transformative.

“We already have a plan for electrification of our fleet as well as moving to bus and even potentially ferry rapid transit,” he says.

He says these things are too expensive for Halifax, so the federal government has been “a very good partner.”

“We’ve been able to make our fleet accessible, and make some improvements on the busses. But I think the big thing will be the electrification of the fleet, and then also moving to a more effective way of moving people through rapid transit.”

In addition, Savage says the city is committed to finding different ways of moving people more effectively.

“We’re going to spend more money on bike paths like every other progressive city in the world…. I’m certainly of the belief that when we build a bike path, we’re not thinking about who’s on it today; we’re thinking about who could be on it five years.

“And that’s literally good for people’s health, t’s good for our roads and it’s good for the environment”

Thursday will be Savage’s ninth annual address to the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re in a bit of a more somber time and we have to be mindful of the fact that people and businesses have been hurt by COVID. But the incredible growth of Halifax over the last half decade or so continued even during COVID,” Savage told Global News.

“So there’s some good news, but we also have to be mindful of the fact that people have been hurt, that we have people who can’t find housing and many people who still need a bit of a hand.”

Savage says ensuring that downtown Halifax flourishes remains a focus too.

“Our downtown was not flourishing a decade ago and development that was happening was outside of the downtown core.”

Now, that has changed, he tells Global News.

Halifax was growing rapidly before COVID-19, and Savage says while residential vacancy was low, commercial vacancy was high.

“People were already sort of sharing space, moving into smaller places. Now that people can work from anywhere, we’re convinced that many of them will choose to work from Halifax.”

He says the city will continue expanding the patio season in the summer and work on traffic-calming measures in both Halifax and Dartmouth.

— With files from The Canadian Press.