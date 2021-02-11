Menu

Environment

Ottawa providing $1 million for undersea ocean tech platform in Halifax area

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2021 3:05 pm
Ottawa is providing $1-million in funding through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency to support an undersea testing platform, shown in a handout rendering, at a Halifax area ocean research facility.The multi-user marine testing platform dubbed "Stella Maris" is to be installed over the next three months at the Centre for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship (COVE) in Dartmouth.
Ottawa is providing $1 million for an undersea testing platform at a Halifax-area ocean research facility.

The multi-user marine testing platform dubbed “Stella Maris” is to be installed over the next three months at the Centre for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship (COVE) in Dartmouth.

The triangular, metal frame platform can hold up to 30 marine sensor devices and will sit on the seabed and be connected onshore through a data and communications cable.

Read more: Canada joins 13 nations in 100% sustainable ocean management pledge

It will be raised periodically allowing researchers and ocean tech companies to retrieve the devices attached to it.

COVE chief executive officer Melanie Nadeau says the platform will help showcase advanced ocean technologies and assist in the collection of data through video, sonar and imaging.

Nova Scotia is contributing $325,000 to the project at COVE, which currently hosts 60 ocean tech companies and organizations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
