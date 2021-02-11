Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

Both cases are in the central zone and related to previously reported cases. There are 11 known active cases in the province.

Thursday is the first day since Jan. 30 that Nova Scotia has reported more than a single new case in a day.

“Yesterday’s news of two more cases of a COVID-19 variant being in our province last month is yet another reminder that we must remain vigilant in the battle against the virus,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

“Following all the public health protocols is the way we can protect each other and keep our case numbers low.”

Nova Scotia completed 1,488 tests for COVID-19 on Feb. 10.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 175,462 tests and confirmed 501 positive COVID-19 cases.

There have been no deaths in the second wave in the province and one person is currently in hospital in intensive care.

The province says 490 cases are now resolved.

In total since the start of the pandemic, the province has confirmed 1,590 cases, of which 1,514 have been resolved.

Potential exposure advisory

Nova Scotia public health is requiring some individuals to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 after a potential exposure at two Halifax locations:

Atlantic Photo Supply (6111 Pepperell St.) on Jan. 20 between 12 – 1:30 p.m.

HomeSense Bayers Lake on Jan. 23 between 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

“Anyone who worked at or visited the locations on the specified dates and times should self-isolate immediately and… book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms, and even if they have already gotten tested,” NSHA said in a release.

“If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.”

NSHA reminds Nova Scotians to not go to a COVID-19 testing site unless directed to do so and to not go to a pop-up rapid testing site if they have been at a site of a potential COVID-19 exposure.