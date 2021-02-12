The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 910: OH goes BHM

Here’s a truth that some people find very uncomfortable: rock, alt-rock, indie, rock, and metal are predominantly white. Why is that? The answers–and there is more than one–are complicated. In fact, there’s actually been quite a lot of study into this question.

Perhaps it’s because non-white people don’t choose this music as part of the way they project their identity to the world. Culturally, they just don’t identify with these forms of music, so they naturally gravitate somewhere else. Others ask this: How is this different from someone choosing the music of their culture and ethnicity over that of another? If you’re Italian, for example, chances are you may have a greater affinity to Italian music than, say, gamelan music of Bali.

Here’s another truth: Any form of music tends to reflect the shared sentiments of a particular community. Compare indie-rock attitudes with hip-hop. You probably won’t find an indie band singing about drinking Cristal in the back of a Maybach while discussing the size of the diamonds in their new grillz. Neither would a hip-hop artist rhapsodically describe driving their new pickup through the countryside. And what are the odds of a country artist singing about police brutality and inner-city poverty?

Each form of music has its own aesthetics. If it doesn’t mean anything to you on a cultural, emotional, or personal level, you’re just not going to be into that music.

However, others don’t buy into this, seeing the non-whiteness of rock as a status quo barrier to people of colour who would like to participate but feel excludes, unwelcome, and branded as outsides. They also see countless microaggressions, covert (and not-so-covert) expressions of racism exacerbated by continued cultural appropriation.

We’re not going to solve any of these issues on this program. But we will acknowledge the contributions of Black performers have made to the evolution of alt-rock. Yes, this music is pretty white–but not always.

Songs on this program:

Death, Keep on Knocking

Bad Brains, Pay to Cum

The Specials, A Message to You, Rudy

English Beat, Tears of a Clown

Fishbone, Ma and Pa

Living Colour, Cult of Personality

Body Count, Body Count’s in the House

Lenny Kravitz, Mr. Cab Driver

Bloc Party, Banquet

Bakar, Hell N Back

Kennyhoopla, How Will I Rest in Peace…

Try this playlist from Eric Wilhite.

