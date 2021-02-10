Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update COVID-19 in Alberta Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will give a daily update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at her usual time of 3:30 p.m. MT. Her update will be streamed live in this post.

The latest numbers as of Tuesday showed 5,831 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, and a total of 1,722 fatalities related to the disease.

Also as of Tuesday, there were 427 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 78 individuals in ICU.

The province lifted some restrictions on Monday in Step 1 of Alberta’s reopening plan, including the limited reopening of in-person dining in restaurants, youth team sport training, and limited gym reopening for one-on-one training.

Alberta has so far identified a total of 104 COVID-19 variant cases. Of those, 97 have been the B.1.1.7. variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., and seven have been the N501Y.V2 variant, which was first discovered in South Africa.

Health officials say the variants are of concern because they are believed to spread more easily between people.

