Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update COVID-19 in Alberta Wednesday afternoon

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 1:55 pm
Click to play video 'Alberta identifies 195 new cases of COVID-19, records 12 deaths Tuesday' Alberta identifies 195 new cases of COVID-19, records 12 deaths Tuesday
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province on Tuesday.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will give a daily update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at her usual time of 3:30 p.m. MT. Her update will be streamed live in this post.

The latest numbers as of Tuesday showed 5,831 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, and a total of 1,722 fatalities related to the disease.

Also as of Tuesday, there were 427 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 78 individuals in ICU.

The province lifted some restrictions on Monday in Step 1 of Alberta’s reopening plan, including the limited reopening of in-person dining in restaurants, youth team sport training, and limited gym reopening for one-on-one training.

Read more: 2 of Alberta premier’s caucus members join coalition fighting COVID-19 restrictions

Alberta has so far identified a total of 104 COVID-19 variant cases. Of those, 97 have been the B.1.1.7. variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., and seven have been the N501Y.V2 variant, which was first discovered in South Africa.

Click to play video '6 classes in 5 Alberta schools have seen COVID-19 variant cases, but no known transmission reported' 6 classes in 5 Alberta schools have seen COVID-19 variant cases, but no known transmission reported
6 classes in 5 Alberta schools have seen COVID-19 variant cases, but no known transmission reported

Health officials say the variants are of concern because they are believed to spread more easily between people.

