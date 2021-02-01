Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Calgary student who tested positive for COVID-19 variant was at school while infectious: Hinshaw

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 11:14 pm
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw at a COVID-19 news conference in Edmonton on December 2, 2020.
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw at a COVID-19 news conference in Edmonton on December 2, 2020. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health confirmed Monday night that health officials have learned that a child of a returning traveller “attended a Calgary school while they were determined to have been infectious with a variant case (of COVID-19).”

“There’s been no evidence to date that anyone else has been infected,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted. “The affected class and any staff at risk of being exposed were already being treated as COVID-19 close contacts and so were already in quarantine.

“Health-care teams have contacted anyone who may have been potentially exposed and offered them the chance to get tested twice to reduce any potential for further onward transmission.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Calgary, Edmonton mayors concerned with reopening as Alberta adds 355 new COVID-19 cases 

Trending Stories

Hinshaw said she would provide an update on the situation Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in the day, Alberta Health confirmed the province has a total of 51 cases of the COVID-19 variants first identified in the U.K. and South Africa. Health officials have said both variants appear to spread at a faster rate than the initial strain of the novel coronavirus. Of the 51 cases involving variants in Alberta, 44 are the U.K variant and seven are South African.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about COVID-19 variants in Alberta.

Click to play video '51 COVID-19 variant cases identified in Alberta' 51 COVID-19 variant cases identified in Alberta
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta CoronavirusHealthAlberta healthAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawDeena HinshawCovid-19 Variantscoronavirus variantsCOVID-19 In Schools
Flyers
More weekly flyers