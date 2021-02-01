Calgary student who tested positive for COVID-19 variant was at school while infectious: Hinshaw

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health confirmed Monday night that health officials have learned that a child of a returning traveller “attended a Calgary school while they were determined to have been infectious with a variant case (of COVID-19).”

“There’s been no evidence to date that anyone else has been infected,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted. “The affected class and any staff at risk of being exposed were already being treated as COVID-19 close contacts and so were already in quarantine.

“Health-care teams have contacted anyone who may have been potentially exposed and offered them the chance to get tested twice to reduce any potential for further onward transmission.”

Hinshaw said she would provide an update on the situation Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Alberta Health confirmed the province has a total of 51 cases of the COVID-19 variants first identified in the U.K. and South Africa. Health officials have said both variants appear to spread at a faster rate than the initial strain of the novel coronavirus. Of the 51 cases involving variants in Alberta, 44 are the U.K variant and seven are South African.

