Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 25 2021 8:57pm
03:17

Alberta health officials give projections on COVID-19 variant spread

Alberta Health officials gave an update Monday on how the COVID-19 variants could affect the case loads in the province. Julia Wong has the details on the projections.

