Alberta health minister to join Dr. Deena Hinshaw for COVID-19 update Monday afternoon

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health and the province’s health minister are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at 3:30 p.m., and will be joined by Health Minister Tyler Shandro. The media availability will be streamed live in this story post.

Monday marks one year since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Canada.

Alberta continues to see a decline in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

On Sunday, Alberta reported 463 new cases and 24 additional deaths from COVID-19.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 652 people in hospital with COVID-19, 111 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

Alberta’s total active case count sat at 9,511 on Sunday.