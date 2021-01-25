Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Alberta health minister to join Dr. Deena Hinshaw for COVID-19 update Monday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 12:37 pm
Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide a COVID-19 update Monday afternoon.
Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide a COVID-19 update Monday afternoon. The Canadian Press file

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health and the province’s health minister are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at 3:30 p.m., and will be joined by Health Minister Tyler Shandro. The media availability will be streamed live in this story post.

Monday marks one year since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Canada.

Read more: From first cases to first vaccines: A timeline of COVID-19 in Canada

Alberta continues to see a decline in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Click to play video 'A year into COVID-19 pandemic: What we learned and answering your questions' A year into COVID-19 pandemic: What we learned and answering your questions
A year into COVID-19 pandemic: What we learned and answering your questions

On Sunday, Alberta reported 463 new cases and 24 additional deaths from COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta reports 24 COVID-19-related deaths Sunday, including woman in her 40s

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 652 people in hospital with COVID-19, 111 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Alberta’s total active case count sat at 9,511 on Sunday.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawCOVID-19 AlbertaAlberta COVID-19 UpdateAlberta COVID-19 cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers