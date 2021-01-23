Menu

Health

U.K. variant confirmed in COVID-19 outbreak at Barrie long-term care home

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New evidence shows UK variant may be more deadly, Boris Johnson says' Coronavirus: New evidence shows UK variant may be more deadly, Boris Johnson says
WATCH ABOVE: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that new evidence suggested that the coronavirus variant first identified in his country may be associated with a higher degree of mortality.

Health officials say the U.K. coronavirus variant — believed to be more contagious — has been confirmed in an outbreak at a Barrie long-term care home that has seen nearly all residents infected.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said genome sequencing on six COVID-19 samples from Roberta Place long-term care home have been identified as the variant.

As of Friday, Roberta Place has seen 124 of 127 residents test positive for coronavirus, as well as 84 staff.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak worsens at Barrie, Ont., nursing home as 27 deaths reported

Two essential visitors and three “external partners” have also tested positive, officials said.

Twenty-nine deaths have been reported at the home.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, health officials confirmed that preliminary evidence suggested that a COVID-19 variant was a part of the outbreak. Further testing confirmed it was the U.K. B.1.1.7 version of the virus, which is believed to be more transmissible and possibly more deadly.

Trending Stories

Read more: Lab testing identifies COVID-19 variant as part of deadly Barrie, Ont., nursing home outbreak

“The rapid spread, high attack rate and the devastating impact on residents and staff at Roberta Place long-term care home has been heartbreaking for all,” Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit medical officer Charles Gardner said.

“Confirmation of the variant, while expected, does not change our course of action. We remain diligent in doing everything we can to prevent further spread.”

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Tam reports 31 cases of U.K. variant, 3 cases of South Africa variant of COVID-19 in Canada' Coronavirus: Tam reports 31 cases of U.K. variant, 3 cases of South Africa variant of COVID-19 in Canada
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19OntarioCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Long-term CareBarriecoronavirus variantRoberta PlaceU.k. VariantBarrie Long-Term Care Home Outbreak
