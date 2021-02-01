Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide Monday update on COVID-19 in Alberta

As Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province on Monday afternoon, Edmonton’s mayor is questioning the provincial reopening plan.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at her usual time of 3:30 p.m. MT. Her update will be streamed live in this story post.

Alberta has seen lower case numbers recently; over the weekend, Saturday and Sunday saw a total of 844 new cases added. Comparatively, three weeks ago on the weekend of Jan. 9, there were a total of 1,800 new cases identified over that two-day period.

As of this past weekend, there are 7,505 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, as well as 561 people in the province in hospital with the disease. Of those in hospital, 101 are in intensive care.

A total of 1,639 Albertans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The province last updated the variant cases of the virus on Friday, when it reported 31 cases of the variant first identified in the U.K. and six cases of the variant first identified in South Africa.

On Friday, the province announced the easing of some restrictions starting Feb. 8, including the reopening of restaurants for in-person dining and the reopening of gyms for one-on-one training.

Reopening is ‘premature’: Edmonton mayor

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said Monday that he has concerns over the reopening plan.

“What I’m hearing from Edmontonians, including many restauranteurs, is very mixed reaction to these reopenings on this timeline,” Iveson said. “I think there’s still tremendous uncertainty, particularly given the new variants, about when and how it would be safe to reopen.”

Iveson added that “it seems premature from my perspective,” but admitted he doesn’t have full access to the data that Hinshaw and the Alberta government use to make their decision.

He added that despite some recent cases of rule-breaking, including a church near Edmonton that held a service Sunday despite an order from Alberta Health to close, generally city officials believe there is high compliance.

“The message needs to remain clear to everybody, that these orders are here not just to protect them, but to protect all of us and protect our health-care system from becoming overburdened the way it was last month and the month before,” Iveson said.

“So gathering in this way in defiance of these rules is actually irresponsible and potentially deadly.” Tweet This

He noted that in Edmonton, mask bylaw compliance sits at around 98 per cent.

“I’m proud of Edmontonians for taking the high road here,” he said. “We need to continue to do that. And our public health results and ultimately even the death count will show that we are taking this seriously. Because it is deadly serious.”

