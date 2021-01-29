Menu

Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Albertans at 2:30 p.m. Friday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 29, 2021 1:22 pm
Click to play video 'Alberta slams federal rollout of COVID-19 vaccine and shipment uncertainty' Alberta slams federal rollout of COVID-19 vaccine and shipment uncertainty
Ottawa has told provinces to expect less vials of the COVID-19 vaccine this quarter, which the Alberta government says means 63,000 fewer doses than anticipated by March 31. Canada has only approved five doses per vial, while Pfizer calculates six. As Fletcher Kent explains, while we will be getting fewer vials - Pfizer says it will deliver on its contract.

Albertans will get another COVID-19 update from Dr. Deena Hinshaw Friday afternoon.

The province’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. and her news conference will be carried live in this post.

Read more: Alberta slams federal rollout of COVID-19 vaccine as positivity rate sits at 3.9%

On Thursday, Hinshaw announced the province had confirmed an additional 461 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24-hour period.

The province had conducted about 12,300 tests and the positivity rate sat at about 3.9 per cent.

As of Thursday’s update, 591 people were in hospital, with 112 of those people in the ICU.

Click to play video '‘Ottawa continues to fail us’: Alberta health minister slams feds over vaccines' ‘Ottawa continues to fail us’: Alberta health minister slams feds over vaccines
‘Ottawa continues to fail us’: Alberta health minister slams feds over vaccines

Hinshaw also announced an additional seven people had died of COVID-19. Thursday marked the first time since Dec. 21 that fewer than 10 deaths had been reported in a 24-hour period.

Story continues below advertisement

This story will be updated after Hinshaw speaks.

