Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Albertans at 2:30 p.m. Friday

Albertans will get another COVID-19 update from Dr. Deena Hinshaw Friday afternoon.

The province’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. and her news conference will be carried live in this post.

On Thursday, Hinshaw announced the province had confirmed an additional 461 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24-hour period.

The province had conducted about 12,300 tests and the positivity rate sat at about 3.9 per cent.

As of Thursday’s update, 591 people were in hospital, with 112 of those people in the ICU.

Hinshaw also announced an additional seven people had died of COVID-19. Thursday marked the first time since Dec. 21 that fewer than 10 deaths had been reported in a 24-hour period.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw speaks.