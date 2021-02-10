Coronavirus: Guelph reports 20 new COVID-19 cases as death toll hits 30

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s COVID-19 death toll reached 30 people on Wednesday with public health reporting one more fatal case of the novel coronavirus.

It comes after two deaths related to the disease were reported on Tuesday. More than half of the fatal cases in the city have come this year alone.

Guelph’s public health unit also reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising its total case count to 2,482.

Active cases fell by six from the previous day to 114 including six people being treated in the hospital for the virus.

Another 25 people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing resolved cases to 2,338.

In February, Guelph’s public health unit has reported 125 new cases and eight deaths while 276 people have recovered.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its case count to 921.

The county’s death toll of 26 was unchanged since the latest death was reported the previous day. Twenty of the fatal cases have been reported just since the beginning of January.

Active cases fell by one from the previous day to 25 including one person with the coronavirus being treated in the hospital.

Two more people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases reached 870 during the pandemic.

COVID-19 outbreaks

One more death has been confirmed at the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Dec. 17. There have now been 152 cases and nine deaths connected to the outbreak.

No new deaths were reported at Caressant Care’s long-term care home in Wellington North that has been dealing with an outbreak since Dec. 26.

There are nine outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County long-term care and retirement homes.

COVID-19 Vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 8,036 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 372 vaccinations more than the previous day.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals who have received two doses has grown by 297 from the previous day to 1,323.

Public Health had said second dose vaccinations for residents of long-term care and retirement homes would begin on Feb. 4.

Second dose vaccinations for all others were scheduled to get underway on Wednesday.

