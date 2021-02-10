Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario begins gradual reopening of its economy with 3 public health units

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2021 6:11 am
Click to play video 'Hastings Prince Edward and Kingston Frontenac Lennox and Addington health units prepare for return to green.' Hastings Prince Edward and Kingston Frontenac Lennox and Addington health units prepare for return to green.
WATCH ABOVE: Hastings Prince Edward and Kingston Frontenac Lennox and Addington health units prepare for return to green.

TORONTO — Ontario will begin to gradually reopen its economy today starting with three public health units.

Health units in Hastings Prince Edward; Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington; and Renfrew County will move into the least-restrictive green category today.

That means the province’s lockdown and stay-at-home orders will lift in the regions and restaurants and non-essential businesses can reopen.

Read more: Ontario begins phased reopening Wednesday, majority of regions to remain in lockdown

On Feb. 15, all remaining regions except three hot spots in the Greater Toronto Area are set to move to the restrictions framework.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The category they are placed in will depend on their local case rates.

Toronto, Peel Region and York Region are expected to be the last to make that transition on Feb. 22, but the province said any sudden increase in COVID-19 cases could delay that plan.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Kingston businesses react to moving out of lockdown, reopening' Kingston businesses react to moving out of lockdown, reopening
Kingston businesses react to moving out of lockdown, reopening
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCoronavirus CasesKingstonOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Hastings Prince Edwardontario gradual reopening
Flyers
More weekly flyers