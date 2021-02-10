Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported one new case of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The new case is located in the central zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Nine cases remain active in the province.

“I am proud of the work Nova Scotians are doing to keep our case numbers low,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

“We know the virus is always looking for a chance to spread. Nova Scotians are shutting down those opportunities and I thank everyone for following the public health measures that are in place and protecting each other.”

There have been 499 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the second wave of the pandemic. Since Oct. 1, 490 cases have been resolved. One person is currently in hospital, in intensive care.

The province completed 1,253 tests on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests completed since Oct. 1 to 173,931.

“It is not by accident that COVID-19 activity across our province is low. Our comprehensive approach of quarantining, testing, follow-up of cases and the efforts of every Nova Scotian is keeping us safe,” said Dr Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health in the release.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has passed the milestone of administering more than 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 5,900 Nova Scotians received their second dose.

