Health

Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case Tuesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted February 9, 2021 12:22 pm
Click to play video 'N.S. top doctor encourages residents to use asymptomatic testing' N.S. top doctor encourages residents to use asymptomatic testing
WATCH: As Nova Scotia continues to report low numbers of active COVID-19 cases, the province's top doctor is reminding residents not to get complacent.

Nova Scotia reported 1 new case of the coronavirus on Tuesday and said nine cases remain active in the province.

The new case is located in the central zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

Only seven new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nova Scotia in February.

Click to play video 'Outgoing N.S. Liberal leader, Premier Stephen McNeil thanks party for support, praises COVID-19 response' Outgoing N.S. Liberal leader, Premier Stephen McNeil thanks party for support, praises COVID-19 response
Outgoing N.S. Liberal leader, Premier Stephen McNeil thanks party for support, praises COVID-19 response

Nova Scotia Health completed 1,741 Nova Scotia tests on Feb. 8, bringing the total number of tests completed in the second wave of the pandemic to 172,678.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case as eased restrictions begin

There have been 498 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths since Oct. 1. One person is currently in hospital, in intensive care.

As of Monday, 18,826 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,642 people have received their second dose.

Provincial update on Tuesday

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang are expected to provide a provincial update on the virus at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The briefing will be streamed live here.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaStephen McNeilCOVID-19 VaccineNSAtlantic CanadaCOVID-19 updateRobert StrangNova Scotia COVID-19 update
