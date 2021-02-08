Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case as eased restrictions begin

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reports one new travel-related case of the coronavirus on Monday.

There are eight active cases in the province, in what is the fourth day in a row with under 10 active cases reported.

Nova Scotia Health completed 953 tests for the virus on Sunday, and 170,937 tests in total in the second wave of the pandemic.

Since Oc.t 1, there have been 497 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths connected to the virus. One person is currently in hospital in intensive care. The province says 489 cases are now resolved.

On Monday, eased restrictions went into effect in Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because of Nova Scotians’ hard work and sacrifice to keep the virus contained, today we are able to ease some restrictions,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release.

“I ask everyone to respect the new rules and continue following all of the public health practices that have got us to where we are today.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Effective Monday, the province is increasing gathering limits for events organized by businesses and recognized organizations to 100 people indoors and 150 outdoors. However, groups of 10 at these events must be kept.

They must stop any food or alcohol service by 10 p.m. and shut down by 11 p.m.

The changes apply to:

social events, arts and culture events, sports events, festivals, faith gatherings, weddings with receptions and funerals with receptions

bingo, darts and other similar activities hosted by licensed and unlicensed establishments

meetings and training hosted by private organizations, governments, first responder organizations, mental health and addictions support groups and organized clubs

5:41 Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, Feb. 8 Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, Feb. 8

Other changes include allowing spectators at sports games and practices, and arts and culture performances, except at events held in Nova Scotia’s public schools.

Story continues below advertisement

Informal gatherings, including at-home and public gatherings, are still limited to 10 people.

More information on the eased restrictions is available here.

“Just because we are easing restrictions does not mean we can start to be complacent,” Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, said in the release.

“We know how easily the virus can spread, so we must continue to follow all of the public health measures – wear a mask, limit social contacts, practise social distancing, adhere to the gathering limit, stay home if you feel unwell and wash your hands.”

As of Sunday, the province has administered 18,219 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and of those, 5,134 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Advertisement