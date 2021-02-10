Kingston-area medical officer of health joins Ontario vaccination taskforce

Dr. Kieran Moore, Kingston’s medical officer of health, has been added to Ontario’s Ministers’ COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force.

The group was first struck in November 2020, but Moore is a more recent addition to the team. He said he was chosen because of his experience in the field.

“I basically represent the public health sector at that table, and I also have worked in front-line care, so emergency medicine and primary care. I want to bring that perspective to this expert group and have been honoured to be able to contribute,” Moore said.

As part of the team, Moore said he will meet with Gen. Rick Hillier and Ontario cabinet members to “review the current strategy for immunization in the province and the rollout and provide feedback on it.”

“There are many aspects to the immunization strategy, whether it’s just the vaccines themselves or the prioritization process of who gets the vaccine first, second, third, fourth, fifth, what informatic tools we’re going to use, and how the information on who gets vaccinated is going to be shared with health system partners,” he said in an interview Tuesday.

Moore said he feels privileged to have been invited by Premier Doug Ford to join the team, and to be able to help oversee “gold standard (vaccination) plans” being put forward by the province.