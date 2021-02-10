Ontario government extends off-peak electricity rates to Feb. 22

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says it is extending off-peak electricity rates once again for Ontarians for almost two more weeks.

In a news release issued Wednesday, officials said the off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt hour will be in effect until Feb. 22 as the province continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The rate is in place all day for time-of-use and tiered customers, the government said.

Off-peak pricing will be automatically applied to electricity bills of all residential, small business, and farm customers who pay regulated rates set by the Ontario Energy Board and get a bill from a utility, the government said.

“We know staying at home means using more electricity during the day when electricity prices are higher,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Minister of Indigenous Affairs.

“That’s why we are once again extending the off-peak electricity rate to provide households, small businesses and farms with stable and predictable electricity bills when they need it most.”

The government said the off-peak rate came into effect on Jan. 1 and will be in place for 53 days of emergency rate relief.

“We extend our thanks to the Ontario Energy Board and local distribution companies across the province for implementing this extended emergency rate relief and supporting Ontarians as they continue to work and learn from home,” said Bill Walker, associate minister of energy.

