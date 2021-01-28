Coronavirus: Ontario government extends off-peak electricity rate cap by nearly 2 weeks

Hours before the Ontario government‘s temporary off-peak electricity rate cap was set to end, officials announced Wednesday evening that the program was being extended by nearly two weeks.
The temporary cap was first introduced on Jan. 1 in response to emergency orders put in place by the government to combat rising coronavirus cases in the province.
The measure, which meant the off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt-hour would be in effect at all hours and all days of the week, was set to expire on Thursday.
READ MORE: Ontario’s electricity price cap scheduled to end on Thursday
According to the announcement, it will be in place until Feb. 9.
“The off-peak price will continue to be automatically applied to bills of all residential, small business and farm customers who pay regulated rates set by the Ontario Energy Board and get a bill from a utility,” the statement said.
Days before the announcement, questions were raised about ending the program while the shutdown was still ongoing.
Read more: Ontario government announces off-peak hydro rate cut, one-time payments for older students
“I do have criticism for the Ontario government ending this program when they are,” Rubina Ahmed-Haq, a personal finance expert, told Global News on Monday.
She said the program only saves the average customer a few dollars a month, but it serves another purpose.
“These are really feel-good programs, they allow you to feel more confident to use your appliances whenever you need to,” Ahmed-Haq said.
— With files from Sean O’Shea
Comments