Crime

Woman, 26, missing since December found safe: Barrie police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 9, 2021 12:42 pm
Police say Nicole Pawis and her Australian shepherd were found Monday.
Police say Nicole Pawis and her Australian shepherd were found Monday. Police handout

Barrie police say they’ve found a 26-year-old woman who’s been missing since Dec. 11, 2020.

Nicole Pawis was previously reported missing and was described to have a white-and-black Australian shepherd that was likely with her.

Read more: Barrie police continue search for woman missing since Dec. 11

“She reached out yesterday afternoon to the Barrie police to let them know that she was OK,” Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon said.

“With the assistance of another police service, they were able to attend where she was, confirm her whereabouts and her well-being. The dog was with her as well.”

Leon said the family has been made aware that Pawis was found.

Read more: Barrie police investigate attempted murder after shots fired at townhouse

Story continues below advertisement

“At the end, it was a happy ending for everybody,” Leon said.

“We didn’t know where she was, mum didn’t know where she was … but we were very happy to see that she was found and her whereabouts confirmed.”

