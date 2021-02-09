Woman, 26, missing since December found safe: Barrie police

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police say they’ve found a 26-year-old woman who’s been missing since Dec. 11, 2020.

Nicole Pawis was previously reported missing and was described to have a white-and-black Australian shepherd that was likely with her.

“She reached out yesterday afternoon to the Barrie police to let them know that she was OK,” Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon said.

“With the assistance of another police service, they were able to attend where she was, confirm her whereabouts and her well-being. The dog was with her as well.”

Leon said the family has been made aware that Pawis was found.

“At the end, it was a happy ending for everybody,” Leon said.

“We didn’t know where she was, mum didn’t know where she was … but we were very happy to see that she was found and her whereabouts confirmed.”