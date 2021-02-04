Menu

Crime

Barrie police continue search for woman missing since Dec. 11

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 12:49 pm
Police say Nicole Pawis is five feet four inches tall, 100 pounds and has a white-and-black Australian shepherd that's likely with her. Police handout

Barrie police say investigators are continuing to search for a 26-year-old woman who has been missing since Dec. 11, 2020.

Police say Nicole Pawis is five feet four inches tall, 100 pounds and has a white-and-black Australian shepherd that’s likely with her.

Investigators say Pawis may have been walking her dog on Lover’s Creek trail near Cox Mill Road and Hurst Drive between Jan. 19 and 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025.

