Barrie police continue search for woman missing since Dec. 11

Barrie police say investigators are continuing to search for a 26-year-old woman who has been missing since Dec. 11, 2020.

Police say Nicole Pawis is five feet four inches tall, 100 pounds and has a white-and-black Australian shepherd that’s likely with her.

#BarriePolice has received information that Nicole Pawis may have been seen walking her dog on the Lover’s Creek trail near Cox Mill Road and Hurst Drive between the dates of January 19-25, 2021. If you have seen her in this area or do, please let us know by calling 705-725-7025. pic.twitter.com/0pyuvUx5vA — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) February 4, 2021

Investigators say Pawis may have been walking her dog on Lover’s Creek trail near Cox Mill Road and Hurst Drive between Jan. 19 and 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025.