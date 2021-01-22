Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
January 22 2021 7:06pm
01:12

Suspicious missing person file now a homicide, Saskatoon police say

The Saskatoon Police Service says it’s investigating the disappearance of a 30-year-old woman as a homicide.

