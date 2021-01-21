Barrie police investigate attempted murder after shots fired at townhouse

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police say they’re investigating an attempted murder after shots were fired through a patio door at a townhouse on Yonge Street on the night of Dec. 30, 2020.

According to police, as many as five gunshots were heard by witnesses who live in the area, although there were no reports of injuries as a result of the incident.

In responding to the incident, officers set up a perimeter around the home and two Barrie police dogs attended the scene to try and help find the person who was responsible.

The dogs tracked two sets of footprints that led away from the area, but investigators say the suspects eluded the police and made an escape through means that are currently unknown.

Police say the suspects were dressed in black, both wore white socks and that at least one of them was armed with a small calibre firearm.

Officers believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Mathew Mulhall at 705-725-7025, ext. 2561, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

