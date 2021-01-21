Menu

Crime

Barrie police investigate attempted murder after shots fired at townhouse

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 21, 2021 5:54 pm
According to police, as many as five gunshots were heard by witnesses who live in the area, although there were no reports of injuries as a result of the incident.
Barrie Police

Barrie police say they’re investigating an attempted murder after shots were fired through a patio door at a townhouse on Yonge Street on the night of Dec. 30, 2020.

According to police, as many as five gunshots were heard by witnesses who live in the area, although there were no reports of injuries as a result of the incident.

Read more: Three charged in connection with attempted murder case in Penetanguishene, Ont.

In responding to the incident, officers set up a perimeter around the home and two Barrie police dogs attended the scene to try and help find the person who was responsible.

The dogs tracked two sets of footprints that led away from the area, but investigators say the suspects eluded the police and made an escape through means that are currently unknown.

Read more: 2 Toronto area men wanted for attempted murder after stabbing in Barrie: police

Police say the suspects were dressed in black, both wore white socks and that at least one of them was armed with a small calibre firearm.

Officers believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Mathew Mulhall at 705-725-7025, ext. 2561, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Canadian doctors call for stricter gun control laws' Canadian doctors call for stricter gun control laws
Canadian doctors call for stricter gun control laws – Oct 9, 2020
