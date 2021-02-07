Nova Scotia reports 1 new travel-related case of COVID-19 on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and said eight active cases remain in the province.

According to Public Health, the case is in Central Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating, as required.

“It’s always a good day when we see a low number of new cases,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “I know many people will be getting together tonight to watch the Super Bowl. Let’s remember to keep our huddles small and follow all the other public health measures.”

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs said it has completed 876 Nova Scotia tests on Feb. 6.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 169,984 tests. There have been 496 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

One person is currently in hospital, in ICU. Four hundred and eighty-eight cases are now resolved.

“While it’s fantastic to see Nova Scotia continues to have low new cases of COVID-19, there are many ways we can play an active role in keeping our communities safe,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health.

“Remember to always follow the public health measures, keep your social contacts low and consider making COVID-19 testing part of your personal protocol.”

Nova Scotians are being strongly encouraged to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even within their own social circles.

Appointments can be booked at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/, by choosing the asymptomatic option. Rapid testing popup sites continue to be set up around the province as well.

More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting.