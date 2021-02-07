Menu

Crime

Man evades police, charged with dangerous, imapired driving: Saskatoon police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Saskatoon police at scene of ‘barricaded person’ downtown
A man in Saskatoon is facing charges that include dangerous and impaired driving after he evaded police on Saturday night. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service says it has charged a man with dangerous and impaired driving after he allegedly evaded police on Saturday night.

Police say they were notified of someone driving a vehicle in the wrong lanes on College Drive at about 10 p.m.

Officers located the vehicle while it passed the Saskatoon Police Service in the 100 block of 25th Street East, according to police.

Police say they attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle failed to stop.

The driver drove into the downtown area where police successfully deployed a tire deflation device, causing three of the four tires to go flat.

Police say he managed to continue driving east abound on Eighth Street in a reckless manner.

The Tactical Support Unit assisted patrol, making contact with the vehicle at Eighth Street and Moss Avenue.

Police say the vehicle came to a stop and the driver was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.

The man is also charged with evading police and breach of statutory release. Police say he will remain in custody until seeing a justice of the peace on Sunday.

