Person hit by vehicle dies in Saskatoon parking lot, 1 person in custody: police

A person who got hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning succumbed to his wounds, officials say.
Saskatoon police arrived at a parking lot in the 700 block of Appleby Drive at around 4:30 a.m. following a report of an injured person.
Police say the person had been hit by a vehicle. They died on scene.
A person who is believed to be involved has been brought into police custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at (306) 975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
