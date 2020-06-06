Person hit by vehicle dies in Saskatoon parking lot, 1 person in custody: police

Send this page to someone via email

A person who got hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning succumbed to his wounds, officials say.

Saskatoon police arrived at a parking lot in the 700 block of Appleby Drive at around 4:30 a.m. following a report of an injured person.

Police say the person had been hit by a vehicle. They died on scene.

A person who is believed to be involved has been brought into police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at (306) 975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

