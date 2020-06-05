Saskatoon cop accused of offensive online posts put on administrative leave

Send this page to someone via email

A 12-year member of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is accused of making posts on his personal social media account harmful to identifiable groups.

Saskatoon police officials said they were made aware of the posts Friday morning.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Pride celebrations shift online amid coronavirus restrictions

The constable reportedly made posts that were harmful and offensive toward the gender and sexually diverse community, the SPS said in a news release.

“The relationship we have with the gender and sexually diverse community is incredibly important to the Saskatoon Police Service,” Chief Troy Cooper said in the statement.

“I want to assure the public that we take these complaints seriously. We have acted swiftly to address the issue and a thorough investigation will occur.”

Story continues below advertisement

SPS said the constable was immediately placed on administrative leave.

An investigation has been launched into the member’s conduct, SPS said.

1:40 Saskatchewan Pride celebrations shift online amid coronavirus restrictions Saskatchewan Pride celebrations shift online amid coronavirus restrictions