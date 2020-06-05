Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon cop accused of offensive online posts put on administrative leave

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 5:08 pm
Updated June 5, 2020 7:21 pm
A generic photo of the exterior of Saskatoon Police Service headquarters.
A Saskatoon police constable reportedly made social posts that were harmful and offensive towards identifiable groups, the service said. File / Global News

A 12-year member of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is accused of making posts on his personal social media account harmful to identifiable groups.

Saskatoon police officials said they were made aware of the posts Friday morning.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Pride celebrations shift online amid coronavirus restrictions

The constable reportedly made posts that were harmful and offensive toward the gender and sexually diverse community, the SPS said in a news release.

“The relationship we have with the gender and sexually diverse community is incredibly important to the Saskatoon Police Service,” Chief Troy Cooper said in the statement.

“I want to assure the public that we take these complaints seriously. We have acted swiftly to address the issue and a thorough investigation will occur.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 36-year-old man charged after homophobic graffiti at Saskatoon churches, school

SPS said the constable was immediately placed on administrative leave.

An investigation has been launched into the member’s conduct, SPS said.

Saskatchewan Pride celebrations shift online amid coronavirus restrictions
Saskatchewan Pride celebrations shift online amid coronavirus restrictions
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSocial MediaSaskatoon Police ServiceTroy CooperSaskatoon Police Chief Troy CooperGender CommunitySexually Diverse Community
Flyers
More weekly flyers