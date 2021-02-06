Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak at Shalom Village over

Send this page to someone via email

Public health reported 63 new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton on Saturday and the end of an outbreak that ravaged a west end senior’s residence for almost two months.

The city also recorded new deaths at two long-term care homes: Macassa Lodge and The Meadow in Ancaster.

Each of the homes reported one death. The outbreak at The Meadows, which began Dec 16, has now seen nine deaths among 51 cases involving 31 residents, 19 staff and one other person connected to the home.

Macassa Lodge has now had 10 deaths and 50 coronavirus cases among 33 residents and 17 staff since starting Jan. 1

One of Hamilton’s largest outbreaks amid the pandemic is now over in two sections of Shalom Village on Macklin Street.

Story continues below advertisement

The nursing home had 17 deaths tied to 185 cases among 93 patients, 88 staff cases, four others who had connections to the facility.

The assisted living section had three deaths from 33 cases involving 21 patients, 11 staff members and one other person.

Shalom Village had been under a voluntary management contract with Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) to provide support of the facility, which ran into staffing issues in December.

The support services deal saw the implementation of more rigorous infection prevention and control as well as assistance in accessing more environmental, housekeeping and nutrition resources.

Also declared over on Friday were two workplace outbreaks at Paracel Laboratories in the east end and Pipeflo Contracting Corporation, which combined accounted for seven cases among staff members.

There are 30 ongoing outbreaks in the city at 22 institutions, four community settings, three workplaces and one daycare.

The city’s active cases are up by one case to 489 on Saturday.

Public health also reported a drop in the reproductive rate from 0.98 last week to 0.78 this week. The reproductive number signifies an increase or decline in community virus spread when above or below 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton has 9,470 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 265 virus-related deaths.

The city has administered just over 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, about 14,000 at the HHS fixed clinic and close to 6,000 through the mobile clinic.

Halton reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, deaths at 2 LTCHs

Halton region reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and two deaths at two different long-term care homes.

One death is connected to the large ongoing outbreak at Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown which has claimed 23 lives among 169 cases over the last two months.

The other death is from the outbreak at the Mount Nemo Christian LTCH in Burlington which has had four deaths and 61 COVID-19 cases since starting on Jan. 10.

Story continues below advertisement

The region has 33 current outbreaks with 13 in health facilities.

Active cases were up by two cases to 396 on Saturday.

Halton has had 8,714 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 173 deaths.

Niagara reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Niagara reported 43 new coronavirus cases on Friday and seven new deaths tied to COVID-19.

Niagara has had 8,164 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The region has 343 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The region has 44 total outbreaks which include 28 health-related facilities, nine in St. Catharines and six in Niagara Falls.

Active cases dropped for the 13th straight day, 904 on Friday to 860 on Saturday.

Public health administered 369 COVID-19 vaccines on Friday. The region has given vaccines to at least 5,700 people as of Feb. 6.

Read more: Prime Minister Trudeau rejects plea from premiers to release details of vaccine contracts

Story continues below advertisement

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported just two new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The region’s active cases dropped slightly from 63 as of Feb. 5 to 60 on Saturday. There have been 1,360 total COVID-19 cases since last March.

Public health reported a new institutional outbreak on Saturday at the Delhi long-term care home involving a single case with a staff member.

The region is now dealing with seven outbreaks, including at the Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Dover Cliffs LTCH, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Grandview Lodge retirement home in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General, and Norview Lodge.

There are 21 total COVID-19 cases among the facilities involving 20 staff and just a single case among residents.

There were no new deaths in the counties as of Saturday. The region has had 38 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Brant County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

The Brant County Health Unit reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and three more virus-related deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

The county has one institutional outbreak at the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford. The facility has one resident case and eight staff cases.

Five people are being treated for the virus at Brantford General Hospital as of Feb. 5.

Public health says more than 2,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region with 137 people having received their second dose as of Feb. 5.

The county has had 1,379 coronavirus cases and 12 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last March.