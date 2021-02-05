Menu

Health

WestJet to lay off 120 cabin crew members as of March 2, citing flight suspensions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2021 3:36 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canadian airlines have suspended flights to ‘all Caribbean destinations and Mexico’' Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canadian airlines have suspended flights to ‘all Caribbean destinations and Mexico’
Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing and Air Transat have all agreed to cancel air services to “all Caribbean destinations and Mexico,” starting Sunday. The cancellations will continue until April 30, Trudeau added – Jan 29, 2021

WestJet Airlines Ltd. will lay off 120 cabin crew members as of March 2, blaming the measure on the lack of flights to Mexico and the Caribbean.

WestJet spokeswoman Morgan Bell says the company’s employees were notified of the additional cuts on Friday morning.

Read more: Trudeau says feds having ‘great discussions’ with airlines on COVID aid package

The layoffs come as Canadian airlines agree, at the request of the federal government, to suspend all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30.

Canada is also implementing new measures such as mandatory hotel quarantines for international travellers in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Air Canada says it is weighing measures such as shortened work weeks to temporarily reduce management levels as a way of preserving cash.

Click to play video 'Ottawa unveils new measures to discourage travel' Ottawa unveils new measures to discourage travel
Ottawa unveils new measures to discourage travel

Air Canada said Thursday that it will pause all operations of Air Canada Rouge and lay off 80 employees starting Feb. 8 as a result of the flight suspensions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
