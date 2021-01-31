Menu

Canada

4 major Canadian airlines halt flights to Mexico, Caribbean to slow spread of COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2021 7:27 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Prime Minister urges Canadians to cancel travel plans' Coronavirus: Prime Minister urges Canadians to cancel travel plans
WATCH: Prime Minister urges Canadians to cancel travel plans

Four of Canada’s major airlines have suspended service to Mexico and the Caribbean as of today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing and Air Transat had agreed to the measure in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Read more: Travellers to pay ‘more than $2K’ for new mandatory COVID-19 hotel quarantine, Trudeau says

The restriction will last until April 30, and Trudeau says the airlines will help arrange the return of customers currently on a trip.

It’s one of a suite of new government measures aimed at preventing Canadians from travelling abroad in the doldrums of February and throughout spring break.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Travellers to pay more than $2000 for mandatory hotel quarantine, Trudeau says' Coronavirus: Travellers to pay more than $2000 for mandatory hotel quarantine, Trudeau says
Coronavirus: Travellers to pay more than $2000 for mandatory hotel quarantine, Trudeau says

For instance, starting first thing Thursday, all international passenger flights must land at only four airports — in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal.

Read more: ‘I’m not afraid of COVID’: Why some Canadians choose to travel abroad amid a pandemic

And in the coming weeks, all air travellers arriving in Canada will have to stay at a government-approved hotel for three nights and take a COVID-19 test — all at their own cost.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusAir CanadaWestJetCOVID-19 updatecoronavirus travelSunwingtravel coronavirusAirTransatTravel restrictions Coronavirus
