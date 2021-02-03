Menu

Canada

Air Canada to pause Rouge operations, cut 80 employees amid new COVID-19 travel rules

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canadian airlines have suspended flights to ‘all Caribbean destinations and Mexico’' Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canadian airlines have suspended flights to ‘all Caribbean destinations and Mexico’
WATCH: Coronavirus: Trudeau says Canadian airlines have suspended flights to 'all Caribbean destinations and Mexico'

Air Canada is pausing its Rouge operations as a result of new travel restrictions put in place by the federal government in an effort to get ahead of new variants of the novel coronavirus.

“As a result of our suspension of all flights to the Caribbean and Mexico at the request of the Canadian government, we are again pausing our Rouge operations effective Feb 8 as these flights are primarily operated by Rouge,” the Canadian airliner said in an emailed statement to Global News.

Around 80 employees are expected to be laid off after the final flight.

Trending Stories

Read more: Travellers to pay ‘more than $2K’ for new mandatory COVID-19 hotel quarantine, Trudeau says

Air Canada Rouge is a low-cost airline and subsidiary of Air Canada that had expanded its flights to offer more vacation destinations. It was suspended last year, but restarted in November of 2020 in anticipation of the winter travel season.

Story continues below advertisement

The news comes just days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada would be cracking down on non-essential travel.

In addition to current travel restrictions, the new rules include mandatory PCR-testing upon arrival that will require international travellers to spend more than $2,000 to quarantine in a government-approved hotel while they await their results.

More to come. 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Air CanadaAir Canada Rougenew travel restrictions canadaAir Canada Rouge goes underAir Canada Rouge layoffsAir Canada Rouge pauses operations
