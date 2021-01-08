WestJet slashing jobs, cutting 100s of flights amid coronavirus restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

WestJet is cutting hundreds of flights and laying off employees in an attempt to stay afloat amid the continued coronavirus restrictions that have hammered the travel industry since the pandemic started.

On Friday, the Calgary-based airline announced it’s going to reduce its “capacity,” which is the equivalence to 1,000 employees — through a combination of furloughs, temporary layoffs, unpaid leaves and reduced hours. There’s also a hiring freeze.

WestJet blamed the feds’ recent travel policy on COVID-19 testing.

On Dec. 30, the feds announced that Canada will require anyone entering the country to have a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight. The new rules kicked in on Jan. 7.

“Immediately following the federal government’s inbound testing announcement on December 31, and with the continuation of the 14-day quarantine, we saw significant reductions in new bookings and unprecedented cancellations,” Ed Sims, WestJet CEO, said in a statement.

“Regrettably, this new policy leaves us with no other option but to again place a large number of our employees on leave, while impacting the pay of others.”

WestJet said it will operate around 150 daily departures, “returning to levels not seen since June 2001.”

The company is removing around 30 per cent of its planned February and March capacity from the schedule.

This includes the elimination of more than 230 weekly international flights and 160 domestic flights.

Suspension of the 11 routes include:

Edmonton to Cancun

Edmonton to Puerto Vallarta

Edmonton to Phoenix

Vancouver to Cancun

Vancouver to Phoenix

Vancouver to Puerto Vallarta

Vancouver to Cabo

Vancouver to Los Angeles

Vancouver to Palm Springs

Calgary to Las Vegas

Calgary to Orlando

There is also “seasonal” suspension of 13 international and destinations, which include: Antigua, Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, Huatulco, Ixtapa, London (Gatwick), Mazatlan, Nassau (Bahamas), Port of Spain, San Jose (Costa Rica), Tampa, and Turks and Caicos.

The company said, “any impacted guests will be contacted directly.”