Ontario reports 1,388 coronavirus cases, 45 deaths

Ontario reported 1,388 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 276,718.

“Locally, there are 455 new cases in Toronto, 288 in Peel and 131 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 254,966 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,796 and is 92.1 per cent of all known cases.

Forty-five additional deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,483.

More than 62,300 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 9,974,364 tests and 31,924 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.6 per cent, which is up slightly from Friday’s report, when it was 2.5 per cent, and is down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 3.3 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 1,021 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 22), with 325 in intensive care (no change), 228 of whom are on a ventilator (up by three).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

135,373 people are male

139,751 people are female

36,176 people are 19 and under

101,131 people are 20 to 39

80,017 people are 40 to 59

39,976 people are 60 to 79

19,368 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,654 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 14. There are currently 208 outbreaks in long-term care homes, 115 of which are reported to have no resident cases.

There are 523 active cases among long-term care residents and 707 among staff.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 372,666 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is up by 9,917. So far, 96,573 people have received both required doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

