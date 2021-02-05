Menu

Health

Officials say visitor to Prince Edward Island tests positive for COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2021 5:26 pm
Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. Another essential worker has tested positive for COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
CHARLOTTETOWN – Public Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the latest case involves a man in his 60s who recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.

New Brunswick explores using rapid COVID-19 tests for daily commuters

She says the man is Canadian but not a resident of P.E.I. and says the case will not be officially counted in P.E.I.’s total case count.

The man travelled on Air Canada Flight AC8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Feb. 3.

Anyone who travelled on that flight is isolating and asked to monitor for symptoms.

Prince Edward Island has three active reported cases of COVID-19 and has reported a total of 113 infections.

(The Canadian Press)

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Prince Edward IslandCOVID-19 P.E.I.
