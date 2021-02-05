Calgary hotel offers $6K Valentine’s Day package with Dom Perignon, jewelry

Send this page to someone via email

With Canadians still being asked to avoid all non-essential travel outside of the country, there are very few people who are likely to jet off to a foreign land in order to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their significant other.

However, should you have $5,999 to spare, there’s a Calgary hotel that can offer a spectacular staycation for you and your beau.

The luxurious Go Beyond package from the Fairmont Palliser Hotel includes a one night stay in its signature suit, valet parking, a dozen red roses, a bottle of Dom Perignon, in-room caviar service and an in-room five-course dinner with a butler — followed by breakfast the next morning.

To cap it off, those who purchase the package will receive a $2,500 couples’ jewelry pack from Calgary Jewellery.

Story continues below advertisement

And yes, there’s complimentary WiFi if you want to share pictures of your experience on Instagram.

The package must be booked before Feb. 11 if you’re hoping to stay at the hotel on Valentine’s Weekend, Feb. 12-14.

If the $5,999 package is a little pricy for you, the Palliser also offers a Luxe in Love package, which starts at $479 per night and includes a junior suite, cold canapes, charcuterie, chocolate fondue, a bottle of Chandon Brut and a single red rose.