Couple gets 18 years of free stays at Kelowna hotel after conceiving there on Valentine’s Day

An expecting couple from West Kelowna, B.C., has gained international attention after earning 18 years of free stays at a local hotel after they conceived there during a “nooner” special.

Nicole and Alexander Beshinsky took advantage of the deal this year at Kelowna’s Hotel Zed: a four-hour discounted stay for couples to get cozy on Valentine’s Day.

The quirky, colourful hotel has offered the promotion of a $59 stay between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 to “savour your lunch hour like never before” for the past five years.

They decided to spice things up in 2020 and promise that any couple who had a baby nine months after a “nooner” check-in would receive a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years.

The Beshinskys said they were ecstatic to learn they’d gotten pregnant with their second child on Valentine’s Day during their first-ever stay at Hotel Zed, which also has locations in Tofino and Victoria.

“We’ve been trying to have a baby for almost two years,” Nicole said.

Mandy Farmer, the company’s president and CEO, said they are thrilled for the couple.

“We created the Nooner to offer a Valentine’s Day to remember and we have a feeling this will definitely be a Valentine’s Day Nicole and Alex will never forget,” Farmer said.

The unusual story has garnered international headlines and was recently featured on CNN Travel.

-With files from Travis Lowe