Coronavirus: Over $10,000 in fines laid at Guelph party

The City of Guelph says a party ended with more than $10,000 in fines after bylaw officers showed up just after midnight on Thursday.

Bylaw responded to a noise complaint at an address somewhere in the city and found at least 10 people inside, including four who live there.

The city said the four residents were charged with violating Guelph’s nuisance party bylaw and failure to comply COVID-19 restrictions.

The fine for the party amounted to $615, while the COVID-19 fines include $880 for failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act and $1,000 for obstructing an officer.

The total fine for each amounted to $2,625.

The current restrictions, including the stay-at-home order, are expected to be in effect until at least Feb. 11.

“While provincial rules and regulations may change, most people understand the underlying idea is to reduce contact with people they don’t live with,” the city said in a post on its website.

It added that most people in Guelph are following the guidelines and doing their part.

The city has also started to post a weekly summary of COVID-19 complaints and charges on its website.

Between Jan. 18 and Feb. 1, city bylaw and police laid 14 charges related to gatherings. University of Guelph campus police laid 22, most of which stemmed from social gatherings in a residence.

