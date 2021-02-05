Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Over $10,000 in fines laid at Guelph party

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 10:55 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario parents, teachers happy about resuming in-person learning, but some still want March Break' Coronavirus: Ontario parents, teachers happy about resuming in-person learning, but some still want March Break
In regions where schools have resumed in-person learning, some parents and teachers say they’re happy students are back in the classroom. However, one of Ontario’s largest teachers’ unions is criticizing the Ford government and is accusing it of failing to protect its members. It’s also questioning why the province is considering cancelling March Break, saying educators are exhausted and need the rest. Miranda Anthistle has the details.

The City of Guelph says a party ended with more than $10,000 in fines after bylaw officers showed up just after midnight on Thursday.

Bylaw responded to a noise complaint at an address somewhere in the city and found at least 10 people inside, including four who live there.

Read more: Most University of Guelph students connected to COVID-19 outbreak have recovered

The city said the four residents were charged with violating Guelph’s nuisance party bylaw and failure to comply COVID-19 restrictions.

The fine for the party amounted to $615, while the COVID-19 fines include $880 for failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act and $1,000 for obstructing an officer.

The total fine for each amounted to $2,625.

Story continues below advertisement

The current restrictions, including the stay-at-home order, are expected to be in effect until at least Feb. 11.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Ontario dog breeders overwhelmed by demand for puppies during lockdown' Ontario dog breeders overwhelmed by demand for puppies during lockdown
Ontario dog breeders overwhelmed by demand for puppies during lockdown

“While provincial rules and regulations may change, most people understand the underlying idea is to reduce contact with people they don’t live with,” the city said in a post on its website.

It added that most people in Guelph are following the guidelines and doing their part.

Read more: 36 coronavirus fines laid in Guelph during stay-at-home order

The city has also started to post a weekly summary of COVID-19 complaints and charges on its website.

Between Jan. 18 and Feb. 1, city bylaw and police laid 14 charges related to gatherings. University of Guelph campus police laid 22, most of which stemmed from social gatherings in a residence.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19GuelphGuelph NewsCity of GuelphGuelph coronavirusGuelph COVID-19Reopening Ontario ActGuelph bylawGuelph bylaw coronavirusGuelph bylaw covid-19coronavirus fines guelphcovid-19 fines guelph
Flyers
More weekly flyers