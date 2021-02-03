36 coronavirus fines laid in Guelph during stay-at-home order

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says 36 provincial fines of $880 for illegally gathering have been laid since the stay-at-home order went into effect on Jan. 14.

The count includes tickets issued by Guelph police and bylaw officers, along with University of Guelph campus police.

City bylaw and police have laid 14 charges related to gatherings, while campus police have laid 22

The university said 12 of the fines laid on campus stem from unsanctioned gatherings that were held in the East Village Townhouses on Jan. 15 and 16.

At least 64 students have since tested positive for the novel coronavirus and as many as 200 were forced into self-isolation because of the functions.

Story continues below advertisement

The other 10 fines from campus police come from three gatherings that were held between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1.

As for city bylaw and Guelph police, the 14 fines they issued stem from three gatherings between Jan. 18 and Feb. 1.

In total, the city said it responded to 59 complaints about gatherings during that time. It has also responded to 16 complaints about businesses and fined one but it’s unclear what the charge was for.

3:43 The Ontario doctor going above and beyond for his patients during the COVID-19 pandemic The Ontario doctor going above and beyond for his patients during the COVID-19 pandemic

The city has also created a map to report and track COVID-19 concerns in Guelph.

Guelph’s public health unit reported one more death related to COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday, bringing its death toll to 25 during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s the third death to be reported in as many days as 11 deaths attributed to the disease have been reported in the city so far this year. Guelph reported 14 deaths in all of 2020.