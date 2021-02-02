Menu

Health

Most University of Guelph students connected to COVID-19 outbreak have recovered

By Matt Carty Global News
Click to play video 'Ottawa unveils new measures to discourage travel' Ottawa unveils new measures to discourage travel
WATCH: The federal government has unveiled new measures to discourage international travel and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The University of Guelph says most of the students who contracted COVID-19 due to an outbreak have recovered.

As of Tuesday, 64 positive cases were confirmed by public health officials but 53 of them were considered resolved.

Read more: Threats made against Woolwich church that ignored COVID-19 lockdown

The outbreak declared on Jan. 21 stems from social gatherings that were held at the East Village Townhouses residences a week prior.

The university said most attendees were first-year domestic students taking virtual courses.

All of the students who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have been grouped into a single residence on campus.

About 200 students were forced into isolation after the outbreak was declared, but the university said on Monday that number is down to about 100.

“We are moving in the right direction,” said university spokesperson Deirdre Healey.

Campus police have issued 12 fines of $880 in connection with the functions under the province’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Another 10 provincial fines have been issued as well, but they are unrelated to the gatherings and could be for things like not wearing a mask or not physical distancing.

The university announced on Jan. 25 it would begin to lay the hefty provincial fine instead of a $120 fine under its own policy.

Prior to Jan. 25, campus police issued 41 tickets of $120 to students for failing to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario modelling shows UK variant likely will become dominate strain by March' Coronavirus: Ontario modelling shows UK variant likely will become dominate strain by March
Coronavirus: Ontario modelling shows UK variant likely will become dominate strain by March

The university has said further penalties including eviction and restrictions from university property would be coming pending an investigation.

Read more: Littered masks, gloves a mounting issue, says University of Guelph study

Additional surveillance measures were also put into place including security cameras near the East Village Townhouses and increased monitoring of all residences.

The university also warned that it was considering a curfew but has not yet announced one.

